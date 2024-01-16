Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
On Thursday, January 18, the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations begins. Ivory Coast will face Nigeria at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.
The teams had different starts to the tournament. Ivory Coast secured a calm and convincing victory over Guinea-Bissau with a score of 2-0. Goals were scored by Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso. On the other hand, Nigeria unexpectedly failed to defeat Equatorial Guinea, with the first-round match ending in a 1-1 draw. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen contributed a goal to Nigeria's tally.
The match will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Below is information about the local times in other countries:
- Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast - 17:00
- Abuja, Nigeria - 18:00
Africa Cup of Nations 2023 broadcasters vary depending on the country you are in. Below we have prepared information for you where to watch this match in your country.
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Cameroon - CRTV, Canal 2, SuperSport
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Kenya - KBC, SuperSport
- Nigeria - NTA, SuperSport
- South Africa - SABC Sport, SuperSport
- Uganda - UBC, Sanyuka TV, SuperSport
- United Kingdom - BBC, Sky Sports
- United States - beIN Sports
Other countries:
- Algeria - ENTV
- Angola - TPA, SuperSport
- Barbados - SportsMax
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - SportsMax
- Cayman Islands - SportsMax
- Dominica - SportsMax
- Gambia - GRTS, SuperSport
- Ghana - GBC, SuperSport
- Grenada - SportsMax
- Hong Kong - beIN Sports
- India - FanCode
- Ireland - Sky Sports
- Israel - 5Sport
- Jamaica - SportsMax
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- South Sudan - beIN Sports
- Sudan - beIN Sports
- Tanzania - TBC, Azam TV, SuperSport
- Trinidad and Tobago - SportsMax
- Zambia - ZNBC, Diamond TV, SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - ZBC, SuperSport
As a reminder, we have prepared news about the schedule and results of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.