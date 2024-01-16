Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

On Thursday, January 18, the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations begins. Ivory Coast will face Nigeria at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

The teams had different starts to the tournament. Ivory Coast secured a calm and convincing victory over Guinea-Bissau with a score of 2-0. Goals were scored by Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso. On the other hand, Nigeria unexpectedly failed to defeat Equatorial Guinea, with the first-round match ending in a 1-1 draw. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen contributed a goal to Nigeria's tally.

The match will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Below is information about the local times in other countries:

Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast - 17:00

Abuja, Nigeria - 18:00

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 broadcasters vary depending on the country you are in. Below we have prepared information for you where to watch this match in your country.

Australia - beIN Sports

Cameroon - CRTV, Canal 2, SuperSport

Canada - beIN Sports

Kenya - KBC, SuperSport

Nigeria - NTA, SuperSport

South Africa - SABC Sport, SuperSport

Uganda - UBC , Sanyuka TV, SuperSport

Sanyuka TV, SuperSport United Kingdom - BBC, Sky Sports

United States - beIN Sports

Other countries:

Algeria - ENTV

Angola - TPA, SuperSport

Barbados - SportsMax

Botswana - SuperSport

British Virgin Islands - SportsMax

Cayman Islands - SportsMax

Dominica - SportsMax

Gambia - GRTS, SuperSport

Ghana - GBC, SuperSport

Grenada - SportsMax

Hong Kong - beIN Sports

India - FanCode

Ireland - Sky Sports

Israel - 5Sport

Jamaica - SportsMax

Lesotho - SuperSport

Liberia - SuperSport

Madagascar - SuperSport

Malawi - SuperSport

Mauritius - SuperSport

Namibia - SuperSport

Palestine - beIN SPORTS

Rwanda - SuperSport

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

South Sudan - beIN Sports

Sudan - beIN Sports

Tanzania - TBC, Azam TV, SuperSport

Trinidad and Tobago - SportsMax

Zambia - ZNBC, Diamond TV, SuperSport

Zimbabwe - ZBC, SuperSport

