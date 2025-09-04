Ivory Coast vs Burundi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025

Ivory Coast face Burundi in Matchday 7 of the World Cup qualifiers. Here’s all you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

Ivory Coast vs Burundi: What you need to know about the match

Ivory Coast currently sit second in the table with 16 points from six matches, just two points off the leaders. Crucially, the Elephants have a game in hand, which effectively puts them top on points dropped. With four fixtures still to play, their chances of reaching the World Cup remain very strong.

Burundi are also still in the hunt. They have collected 10 points from six games and, like Ivory Coast, hold a game in hand. Sitting six points off second place, their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup are still very much alive.

Ivory Coast vs Burundi: When and where will the match take place?

The Matchday 7 qualifier between Ivory Coast and Burundi will take place on Friday, September 5, with kick-off at 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Ivory Coast vs Burundi: where to watch the match online

In Ivory Coast, the match will be broadcast on NCI, while in Burundi it will air on RTNB TV. Fans around the globe can follow the action live on FIFA+.

The game will also be available in the United States on ESPN+ and in France on L’Équipe Live Foot.