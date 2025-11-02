Ivory Coast : Emerse Faé's Ambitions for the Elephants

The team is now equipped to compete with the best footballing nations in the world.

Emerse Faé, the coach of the Ivorian national team, recently shared his vision for the Elephants. With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 World Cup approaching, Faé has set ambitious yet realistic goals.

Emerse Faé, who led Ivory Coast to a memorable victory at the 2023 AFCON, stated in an interview with Canal+ that his team aims to win the next AFCON, while also hoping to reach at least the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. His words demonstrate a renewed confidence in his players' abilities.

According to the Ivorian coach, the team is now equipped to compete with the best footballing nations in the world. He stated :

« Our players have proven they can rise to the occasion in the biggest matches. »

Aware of the importance of consistency and confidence to solidify the team's performances, Faé wants to establish a true winning culture that will allow the Elephants to shine beyond the borders of Africa.

Driven by a new generation of talent, Côte d'Ivoire aspires to achieve great things on the international stage.