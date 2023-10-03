RU RU NG NG
Ivan Toney made his first appearance for Brentford after his suspension and scored a goal

Brentford striker Ivan Toney made his first appearance after his suspension, as reported by Sky Sports.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Brentford played behind closed doors against Brentford B. Ivan Toney also participated in the match and notably scored a goal after an eight-month suspension. Toney will continue training with the first team and may participate in other closed-door friendly games in the coming weeks and months.

The footballer has returned to training with the senior squad. His suspension extends until January 17, 2024, after which he will be eligible to return to official matches for Brentford. Recall that Brentford's forward Ivan Toney was suspended for eight months due to betting violations. From February 2017 to January 2021, the player committed 262 infractions. As a result, Brentford's star and England national team player was sidelined from football for the remainder of the year.

Arsenal has increased its interest in the Brentford striker. In turn, Brentford is willing to sell Toney but will demand a minimum of £60 million for him. The striker has returned to training with the senior team after the betting rule violation. The 27-year-old Toney is poised to return to action, with Arsenal showing a strong interest in him.

