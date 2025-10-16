ES ES FR FR
It's settled! Kevin Muscat to be appointed new Rangers head coach

The Scottish giants have finally found their new manager.
Football news Today, 11:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Head coach Kevin Muscat of Shanghai Port looks on during the AFC Champions League Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images

The Australian specialist is set to sign a contract with Rangers soon.

Details: According to journalist Mike Keegan, Scottish side Rangers are close to finalizing a deal with 52-year-old Australian coach Kevin Muscat, who has agreed to take charge at Ibrox.

At this stage, the specifics of the future contract remain undisclosed, but after a long and frustrating search for a new manager, Rangers have finally found their man.

Currently, Muscat is contracted to Chinese outfit Shanghai Port, a club he took over in December 2023, but his deal there expires in just two months.

Throughout his coaching career, Muscat has managed clubs such as Melbourne City, Sint-Truiden, Yokohama, Shanghai Port, and also served as assistant coach for the Australian national team in 2017.

Recall: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could take charge of Rangers

