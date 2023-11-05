CONFIRMED. The fight between Usyk and Fury has been postponed

RU RU NG NG
Boxing News 05 nov 2023
The promoter of Alexander Usyk, who is the reigning world champion in the super heavyweight division according to WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO, Alexander Krasyuk, has declared that the bout against the WBC world champion Tyson Fury, initially scheduled for January 23, has been postponed. New details regarding the fight will be disclosed next week, with the bout itself rescheduled for early 2024.

This is what he conveyed to iFL TV:

We anticipated that Fury would engage in a bout with Usyk on the 23rd of December, as both parties had formally agreed to this. However, given our extensive involvement in the realm of pugilism, we understand that a pugilist who is unprepared and unwilling to step into the ring cannot be compelled to do so. Yet, the entire world eagerly awaits this momentous contest, and thus, we must exhibit flexibility.

Usyk will not partake in pugilistic combat on the 23rd of December. The match has been rescheduled for early 2024. This is the course of action we have chosen. Usyk is currently engaged in video production, participating in filming sessions in preparation for the forthcoming bout, and is set to return to his training camp in Spain, - Krasuck stated regarding the fight initially scheduled for that date.

If all unfolds favorably, announcements will be made next week. Consequently, prior to the ensuing week, I refrain from... Let us say, it would not be prudent to make any pronouncements prior to the following week.

The clash between the Ukrainian Alexander Usyk and the British Tyson Fury will be for the title of the undisputed world heavyweight champion. It will place all the championship belts of both pugilists at stake, including WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, WBC, and The Ring.

It is worth noting that neither of these pugilists has tasted defeat in their careers thus far. Usyk has accumulated 21 fights, all victorious, and delivered 14 knockouts. Fury, in his 35 boxing encounters, has achieved triumph in 34, of which 23 concluded prematurely. A solitary draw occurred in 2018 in his match against Deontay Wilder.

