It’s official! Loïc Badé is a Bayer player

Agreement reached.
Football news Today, 11:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Loïc Badé is a Bayer player https://x.com/bayer04_en

A new challenge in the Frenchman's career.

Details: Today, on Bayer's official X social media page, the club's press service announced the official signing of 25-year-old central defender Loïc Badé from Sevilla and the French national team.

The reported transfer fee is €25 million, with Badé signing a contract with Bayer through 2030.

This is the team's second signing of the day: earlier, the club announced the loan acquisition of Claudio Echeverri.

Last season, Loïc Badé made 33 appearances for Sevilla, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and receiving one red card.

Reminder: Milan starts the hunt for Victor Boniface. Igli Tare is personally overseeing the transfer

