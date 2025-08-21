It’s official! Loïc Badé is a Bayer player
Agreement reached.
A new challenge in the Frenchman's career.
Details: Today, on Bayer's official X social media page, the club's press service announced the official signing of 25-year-old central defender Loïc Badé from Sevilla and the French national team.
The reported transfer fee is €25 million, with Badé signing a contract with Bayer through 2030.
This is the team's second signing of the day: earlier, the club announced the loan acquisition of Claudio Echeverri.
Last season, Loïc Badé made 33 appearances for Sevilla, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and receiving one red card.
