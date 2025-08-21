It’s official! Loïc Badé is a Bayer player

A new challenge in the Frenchman's career.

Details: Today, on Bayer's official X social media page, the club's press service announced the official signing of 25-year-old central defender Loïc Badé from Sevilla and the French national team.

The reported transfer fee is €25 million, with Badé signing a contract with Bayer through 2030.

This is the team's second signing of the day: earlier, the club announced the loan acquisition of Claudio Echeverri.

Last season, Loïc Badé made 33 appearances for Sevilla, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and receiving one red card.

Welcome Loïc Badé!✍️⚫️🔴



The French defender joins the Werkself from @SevillaFC_ENG on a contract until 2030! pic.twitter.com/wscPPx8pgv — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 21, 2025

