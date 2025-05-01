"It's not normal to be like this at 17." Henry in awe of Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal's performance yesterday against Inter (3-3) left no one indifferent—not even legendary former striker Thierry Henry.

Details: Speaking on TNT Sports, Henry shared his thoughts on the 17-year-old winger's talent. Yamal scored one of the goals and played a part in the second scoring attack last night.

Quote:

"What amazes me is that we always think there will never be anyone like Pelé, Maradona, Messi, or Cristiano, but then you see a player like Lamine Yamal.

A guy who is just 17... I think I made my debut at 17. It's incredible, it's crazy, it's not normal. It's fantastic to see a new youngster who looks like he could dominate football. I wish him that. But let's not put too much pressure on him—he's just incredible to watch.

What I saw from Lamine in the match against Inter was unreal. It's not normal to be this good at 17. And I'm not just talking about what he does with the ball, but his awareness, how calm he is, the way he reads the game, how he defends, puts pressure on opponents... it's just not normal."