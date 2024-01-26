It's not just Klopp. Liverpool's sporting director leaves the club

Liverpool's sporting director, Jörg Schmadtke, will leave the club after the closure of the winter transfer window, as announced on the official club website.

His departure follows that of the team's head coach, Jurgen Klopp, as also revealed today.

Schmadtke joined Liverpool only last summer, having previously worked at Wolfsburg, Cologne, and Hannover. He is credited with playing a crucial role in the transfers of players such as Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool is currently leading the English Premier League in the current season with 48 points after 21 rounds.