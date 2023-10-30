It's horrible. France responds to fan attack on Lyon bus

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera responded to the actions of fans who attacked the Lyon team bus.

According to the football official, such things should not happen in the modern world.

"This is terrible. This is simply an unacceptable act of hatred and stupidity that denies the values of football and sport. The culprits must be found as soon as possible so that they are severely punished," Oudea-Castera said in an interview with RMC Sport.

As you know, due to the actions of fans, the match of the 10th round of the French Ligue 1 between Marseille and Lyon was cancelled.

Before the start of the match, the fans of the home team had begun throwing stones at the visiting team's bus.

As a result of the attack, Lyon coach Fabio Grosso received serious cuts from glass fragments.

It is curious that a similar situation occurred in 2019. Then, Marseille fans also attacked the Lyon's bus.