"It's great to make club history". Arteta assessed Arsenal's resounding victory over West Ham

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, commented on his team's resounding victory over West Ham (6:0) in the 24th round of the Premier League.

The Gunners dispatched their opponent with six unanswered goals. The victory for the red and whites was secured by goals from William Saliba, Gabriel, Leandro Trossard, and Declan Rice, along with a brace from Bukayo Saka.

"I'm extremely happy. The way we performed, the way we played. Such a big score in a really difficult place tells you a lot about how well the boys played today. It's great to make [club] history especially the way we have done it. We're in a good moment and we you have good moments you have to build and maintain the momentum. The team from the beginning looked really sharp. We had to put right the last two results against them and that was a good motivation for the boys. When you talk about consistency at his [Bukayo Saka] age...what he has done in the last two or three seasons in remarkable. His attitude, his quality, what he delivers every week...it's really difficult to find. That's why he is so important to us." Arteta said.

With 52 points, Arsenal currently sits in third place in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Liverpool by two points. In the next round, the Gunners will face Burnley on February 17th.