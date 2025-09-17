It's finally here! Camavinga and Bellingham back in action

Both players are ready to feature in the upcoming matches

Real's head coach Xabi Alonso has announced the return of Camavinga and Bellingham

Details: Xabi Alonso revealed that Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham have recovered from their injuries and are ready to rejoin the squad. The manager emphasized that both midfielders could play as soon as the next match.

Camavinga missed the start of the season due to a right shin ligament strain he suffered in August. Bellingham, meanwhile, underwent shoulder surgery to address a long-standing injury that had troubled him since 2023.

Real's next game is on Saturday against Espanyol in round 5 of La Liga, where both midfielders could make their return to the pitch.

