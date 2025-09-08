It's all built on trust! Crystal Palace aim to keep Oliver Glasner despite disagreements

All the bad times are behind!

The Palace management firmly believe that with Glasner at the helm, the club will continue to reach its ambitious targets.

Details: According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Crystal Palace are preparing a new contract offer for the team's 51-year-old Austrian head coach, Oliver Glasner.

Reports suggest the club's hierarchy values Glasner's achievements so highly that they're willing to overlook any tension and misunderstandings between the sides. One notable example was the collapsed transfer of Marc Guehi to Liverpool, which fell through after Glasner threatened to resign if the defender left the squad.

Glasner took charge of Crystal Palace in February 2024 and has since overseen 67 matches, recording 32 wins, 20 draws, and 15 defeats.

His biggest achievements with Palace are considered to be victories in the FA Cup and the English Super Cup.

