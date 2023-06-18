Italy won the match for 3rd place in the League of Nations in a scoring match

In the UEFA Nations League third-place match, the Italian national team defeated the Netherlands national team with a score of 3-2.

The victory for the Italian team was secured by goals from Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi, and Federico Chiesa. Steven Bergwijn and Georginio Wijnaldum scored the goals for the Dutch team.

Netherlands - Italy 2-3 (0-2)

Goals: Dimarco, 6 - 0-1, Frattesi, 20 - 0-2, Bergwijn, 68 - 1-2, Chiesa, 72 - 1-3, Wijnaldum, 89 - 2-3

Netherlands: Bijlow, Dumfries, Van Dijk, Gertruida (Wijnaldum, 46), Ake, de Jong, Lang (Weghorst, 46), Wijffels (Verman, 76), Simons (Koopmeiners, 63), Gakpo, Malen (Bergwijn, 46).

Italy: Donnarumma, Toloi, Acerbi, Bonucci, Dimarco (Spinazzola, 74), Verratti (Barella, 85), Cristante, Frattesi, Raspadori (Chiesa, 63), Retege (Pellegrini, 85), Nwankwo (Zaniolo, 64).