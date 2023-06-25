Italy won a decisive victory in the match of the European Youth Championship

В the 2-м round match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Italy national team defeated the Switzerland national team with a score of 3-2.

The victory for the Italian team was secured by goals from Lorenzo Piroli, Wilfredo Nyonko, and Fabiano Parisi. Castriot Imery and Zeki Amdouni scored the goals for Switzerland.

Switzerland U21 - Italy U21 - 2:3 (0:3)

Goals: Piroli, 6 - 0:1, Nyonko, 11 - 0:2, Parisi, 45+4 - 0:3, Imery, 47 - 1:3, Amdouni, 52 - 2:3

Switzerland: Saipi, Blum (Males, 46), Stergiou, Burkh (Vuyoz, 86), Omeragic, Imery (von Moos, 86), Zom, Asari, N'Doy (Stojilkovic, 90+2), Amdouni, Rieder.

Italy: Carnesecchi, Okoli, Piroli (Lovato, 71), Scalvini, Parisi, Bellanova, Tonali, Rovella (Ricci, 71), Bove, Pellegrini (Cancellieri, 46), Nyonko (Colombo, 71).