Italy draw with North Macedonia

The Italian national team went to an away match against North Macedonia as part of the selection for the European Championship 2024, which will be held in Germany.

Italy had a great first half and created two scoring opportunities. Brian Cristante shot from an acute angle after a corner kick, but the keeper made the save. A few minutes later, Tonali broke into a striking position and hit the post of the goal. Macedonia did not sit back in a dull defense and had its opportunity. Boyan Miovski headed the goal from several times, but could not hit the target.

In the 47th minute, Ciro Immobile was able to put Italy ahead. Barella made a shot, but hit the post, the ball bounced to the Italian striker and he scored with his head. Italy looked set to win the match, but Enis Bardi equalized with a superb free-kick.

The Italians tried to win, but North Macedonia held on. Italy are tied, have four points from three matches and remain in third place in Group C.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying