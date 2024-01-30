Italian grandes will compete for Ferguson

Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson is having an outstanding season, attracting attention from more prominent Serie A clubs.

According to Daniele Longo from Calciomercato, three Italian giants have expressed interest in the 24-year-old Scottish player:

Milan has been monitoring him for the past few weeks and will soon decide whether to make a move for him in the summer.

Juventus has initiated talks with Ferguson's agents to explore the possibility of a future transfer and has received a positive response. It was previously reported that Juventus was actively searching for a midfielder.

Lazio has been keeping an eye on the midfielder since last summer.

It is emphasized that the Scottish player is happy in Italy and would like to continue his career here, but his long-term dream is to play in the English Premier League.

In the current season, Ferguson has scored four goals and provided three assists in 20 Serie A matches. His contract is valid until the summer of 2027 with the option for a one-year extension.