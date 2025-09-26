“It was actually really funny.” Fabio Silva explains the farewell post situation with Wolverhampton fans

Insists he wrote the message himself.

After the transfer window closed, a comedic situation unfolded: Wolverhampton player Fabio Silva bid farewell to fans with an Instagram post, and soon an almost identical message appeared on the social media account of Getafe’s Christantus Uche. The Portuguese forward decided to clarify the situation from his side.

Details: As it turns out, Silva and Uche crossed paths at Las Palmas, which is how the Crystal Palace newcomer’s post caught the Portuguese player’s attention. Silva maintains that he wrote his farewell message himself.