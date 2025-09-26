RU RU ES ES FR FR
“It was actually really funny.” Fabio Silva explains the farewell post situation with Wolverhampton fans

Insists he wrote the message himself.
After the transfer window closed, a comedic situation unfolded: Wolverhampton player Fabio Silva bid farewell to fans with an Instagram post, and soon an almost identical message appeared on the social media account of Getafe’s Christantus Uche. The Portuguese forward decided to clarify the situation from his side.

Details: As it turns out, Silva and Uche crossed paths at Las Palmas, which is how the Crystal Palace newcomer’s post caught the Portuguese player’s attention. Silva maintains that he wrote his farewell message himself.

Quote: “It was actually really funny. A friend sent me posts that were being forwarded to have a laugh at my expense. But I swear: I wrote my message myself. I sat down and really thought about what I wanted to say to say goodbye to Wolverhampton. I tweaked the wording in English a bit and posted it.

A few days later, I saw that a player I played with last season at Las Palmas had copied my message word for word. Maybe he liked my text so much that he decided to use it himself.”

