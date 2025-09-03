Oops. Two footballers from different clubs posted the exact same farewell message to fans

Whose slip-up was it?

Bidding farewell to fans before or after a transfer is something every footballer handles in their own way. With the evolution of technology, saying goodbye has become easier than ever—but maybe a bit too easy, making it harder to spot a catch.

Yesterday, new Crystal Palace signing Christantus Uche said his goodbyes to Getafe supporters, the club he just left, with a lengthy and heartfelt post. But fans were quick to notice something eerily familiar about his message.

After a quick check, it turned out that Uche’s farewell was almost identical to a message posted three days earlier by Fabio Silva, who had just transferred from Wolverhampton to Borussia Dortmund.

Did both players have the same person write their message, or did they both use the same AI tool? Or did Uche simply copy Silva’s words? That’s a question one of these footballers will have to clear up sooner or later…