"It was a good price." Paris Saint-Germain striker about joining the team and the reaction of fans

Football news Today, 02:25
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The forward of the French national team and Paris Saint-Germain, Kolo Muani, made a high-profile move to the Parisian club from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer for an astounding €90 million, which elicited a rather ambivalent reaction from fans. However, during an interview with the French magazine Onze Mondial, the footballer expressed confidence that those who doubted him and questioned the necessity of his acquisition would eventually retract their words. Kolo Muani stated:

"I have seen criticism since arriving at PSG. And criticism compels us to evolve; it's gratifying to hear. It's akin to advice. Criticism must be taken into account and used to improve so that it eventually dissipates. It's logical.

As for the transfer fee, it's significant. Personally, it's difficult for me to digest. It's another form of pressure for me. I'm gradually coming to terms with it. But I'll let you in on a secret: with time, people will say that it was a good price for Randal Colo Muani. I know that right now people are saying, '€90 million for Colo Muani, what's that all about?' I say, 'They will see.' It's all very simple."

Kolo Muani moved to PSG, signing a contract until 2028, however, he began somewhat hesitantly. He featured in the starting lineup only six times in Ligue 1 and scored eight goals in 23 matches, while Kylian Mbappé scored nearly four times more. Nevertheless, Kolo Muani remains the club's second top scorer with five goals in Ligue 1.

To prove his worth in the PSG shirt, Kolo Muani must establish himself as a starting player. He has started in three out of the last four matches for the club in the league, albeit as a winger rather than a central forward like Mbappé.

There is a possibility that Mbappé will leave PSG next season, and Kolo Muani may aim to seize the opportunity to fill the void rather than risk being overshadowed by the signing of a new player, should it occur.

Let us remind you that we previously wrote that Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes.

