"It means a lot." Palhinha stunned by Tottenham teammate's age

Plays with maturity beyond his years.

The new generation of players, like Lamine Yamal, make us forget their age because they play far beyond their years. The same is true at Tottenham, where even the more experienced players are left surprised by just how young some of their teammates are.

Details: Spurs midfielder João Palhinha found himself in such a situation, admitting that he thought his teammate Lucas Bergvall was older than 19, given the influence he already has on the squad.

Quote: "He’s a top player too, one of the young talents we have. He’s improving rapidly, maturing a lot. Two or three days ago, I found out he’s only 19. I thought he was older, and that says a lot. These young players will help not only in the future but already now. I’m very happy to play alongside him," Palhinha said.

Reminder: In the opening match of the Champions League group stage, Spurs secured a 1-0 victory over Villarreal thanks to an own goal by the goalkeeper.