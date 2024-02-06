RU RU NG NG
Main News Boxing News "It looks like 7 to 10 days". Former world champion questioned the seriousness of Fury's dissection

Boxing News Today, 10:56
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Former world champion Carl Froch has stated that the cut suffered by Tyson Fury, which led to the postponement of the fight against Olexander Usyk, looks suspicious.

In Froch's view, the gash on the Gypsy King doesn't appear severe enough to warrant postponing the championship bout.

“I’m not so sure [that it will happen in May]. To start with, I wasn’t so sure about the cut, I wanted to see the cut and I wanted to see him stitched up.

After seeing Tyson Fury last night on his Instagram, the cut to me doesn’t look like an acute injury, it looks like an injury that is healing. It is scabbed over, the swelling has gone down, and the bruising looks about a week to ten days old.

That sparring footage may or may not have been the right footage but it must’ve been filmed on a Nokia 8210 because it was blurry and horrible and then we never saw the cut after he got elbowed.” said Froch.

Originally slated for February 17, the most anticipated fight of 2024 had to be rescheduled due to Tyson Fury sustaining an injury in training camp. The new date for the bout is May 18, 2024.

Earlier, Usyk's manager labeled Fury as cowardly. The British boxer vehemently reacted to this statement.

In his most recent bout in August, Usyk defeated Daniel Dubois, while Fury narrowly overcame Francis Ngannou in October.

