It is known who will play in the EuroBasket final

Who will battle for the title?

On Friday, September 12, the two EuroBasket semifinals took place. Germany faced Finland, while Greece met Turkey.

Details: In the first semifinal, Germany overcame Finland, though the margin was not overwhelming — 98 to 86. The Germans advanced to their first EuroBasket final since 2005, when they met Greece and lost 62–78.

In the second semifinal, Greece went up against Turkey, but the Turks completely shut down their opponents. They did not concede a single quarter and dismantled Greece 94–68. For Turkey, this marks their first EuroBasket final since 2001, when they lost 69–78 to Yugoslavia.

Germany have won EuroBasket once in their history, back in 1993. As for Turkey, they have never lifted the trophy and now have a chance to claim their first-ever title.

THE TWO UNDEFEATED TEAMS WILL FACE OFF IN THE #EUROBASKET FINAL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zNp6pEyuga — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) September 12, 2025

