Madness! The NBA is considering joining football teams

This will be a historic event.

This project is already gradually gaining momentum.

Details: According to Marca, citing Adam Silver, plans to launch a men's basketball tournament in Europe in partnership with FIBA are rapidly gathering pace and moving forward.

"We have discussed opportunities in Europe. These discussions have been led by Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, who is present here. This summer, he and I spent time in Europe meeting with various stakeholders, including existing clubs interested in joining the league, media companies, other stakeholders, our federation, and FIBA. I would say that this opportunity still generates tremendous excitement," said Silver.

It is also reported that the project does not involve creating new basketball teams based on football clubs, but rather bringing into the tournament those organizations that already have both football and basketball teams.

