New format. The NBA will change the All-Star Game model in 2026

The NBA is preparing another change to the All-Star Game format, set to take effect in 2026, according to ESPN.

Under the new concept, three teams of eight players each will compete: two squads representing the USA and one World Team. Each team will face both opponents, with each game consisting of a single 12-minute quarter.

League management, team owners, and players reportedly discussed the proposed format at a competition committee meeting, and the reaction was positive. This new three-team mini-tournament will replace the previous four-team knockout format, where the winner was decided upon reaching 40 points.

As a reminder, the NBA All-Star Weekend 2026 will be held in Los Angeles at the Clippers' home arena and will mark the 75th anniversary of the event.