It is known whether Manchester United plans to sign someone in the winter transfer window

Football news Today, 12:40
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Manchester United does not plan to make significant transfers during this winter transfer window, as reported by TalkSport.

Sources indicate that the "Red Devils" will not be active in the transfer market during this window. Furthermore, the speculated move for Karim Benzema to Manchester United will not materialize. Rumors about new signings circulated after Anthony Martial suffered an injury. Martial is expected to be sidelined for approximately ten weeks following groin surgery, leaving manager Erik ten Hag with limited attacking options.

Incidentally, Manchester United has no intention of extending its collaboration with forward Anthony Martial. The Manchester player has the option to renew his contract with the Frenchman when it expires next summer. If Manchester United cannot sell Martial in the winter transfer window, the club plans to release him as a free agent next year.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will be out of action for 10 weeks, according to the club's official website. The French striker underwent groin surgery today and is expected to return to training no earlier than mid-April.

