It is known whether Barcelona can register Rashford now

Barcelona has to defend its right to register players in court, just as it did with Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. The situation remains unchanged even now.

Details: According to Sky Sports, at this moment the Catalan club cannot register Marcus Rashford due to its longstanding financial troubles. To make room for the Manchester United striker, player sales or loans will likely be necessary.

However, at Camp Nou, club officials are working tirelessly to resolve these issues as soon as possible, and there is a strong belief that Rashford will eventually be added to Barcelona’s squad list.

Recall: The clubs have effectively agreed on a loan deal for the forward. There will be no purchase option included, and the Englishman had to agree to a pay cut, with Barcelona set to cover his salary in full.