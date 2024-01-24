It is known how much it will cost Atlético to rent the Juventus forward

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 09:43
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Forward Moise Kean of Juventus is getting closer and closer to a move to Atletico Madrid.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the "mattress-makers" will pay 500 thousand euros for the loan of the Italian. The forward's salary has also been agreed upon, but Romano did not disclose the details.

The deal is expected to be finalized within the next few days. Earlier reports indicated interest in the forward from German Bayer and French Rennes. The fact that the 23-year-old forward attracted significant interest was commented on by Juventus Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

It is also known that the loan agreement includes a purchase option. In the current season, 23-year-old Kean has played 12 Serie A matches, without registering any goals or assists. Transfermarkt values the forward at 18 million euros.

