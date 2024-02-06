It is known how much Manchester United values Sancho

Despite the absence of a purchase option in Jadon Sancho's loan agreement with Borussia Dortmund, the club may still opt to keep the player, and the cost of doing so is known.

As reported by Football Insider, a permanent deal for the 23-year-old winger would cost Borussia Dortmund around £40-50 million. This is significantly less than the €85 million that Manchester United paid Dortmund for Sancho in the summer of 2021.

Earlier, Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl stated that obtaining a buyback option economically favorable for the club was impossible, making it unlikely that the 23-year-old winger would remain at the club.

Sancho has already played three matches for Borussia Dortmund, contributing two assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €25 million.