It is known how much Lille has set as the price tag for their 18-year-old talent

18-year-old central defender Lenny Yoro of Lille has attracted the attention of several top European clubs, and coach Paulo Fonseca's team wants to capitalize on that.

According to Matteo Moretto, Lille currently values the player at 60 million euros. However, this might change in the future, since Yoro's contract expires in the summer of 2025. As Lille doesn't want to lose the defender for free, the factors of contract duration and competition from top clubs will be decisive.

Yoro has played 26 matches for Lille in the current season, scoring three goals. Transfermarkt estimates the player's value at 25 million euros.

Earlier reports mentioned interest from PSG in the 18-year-old defender, but he is also being pursued by Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.