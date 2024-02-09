RU RU NG NG
It is known how much it could cost Liverpool to replace Salah from Bayern Munich

It is known how much it could cost Liverpool to replace Salah from Bayern Munich

Football news Today, 09:12
Yasmine Green
It is known how much it could cost Liverpool to replace Salah from Bayern Munich

Liverpool are starting to develop a plan in case of Mohamed Salah's departure and in the summer transfer window "scousers" can invite Bayern striker Jamal Musiala.

But, for the Merseysiders, this transfer would be far from the cheapest option. According to Bild, the Rekordmeister will ask for at least 100 million euros for the 20-year-old striker.

Transfermarkt estimates Musiala at 110 million euros, and his contract with Bayern is valid until the summer of 2026.

The 20-year-old has seven goals and three assists in all competitions this season, and with the right management, he could become a world-class striker for Liverpool.

It is worth recalling that according to English media reports, Saudi Al-Ittihad is ready to offer Liverpool for Salah 200 million euros.

