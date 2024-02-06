The Saudi Arabian team is prepared to offer 200 million for Salah

The Professional League team of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad, is reportedly prepared to offer an astonishing sum for Mohamed Salah, as reported by The Athletic.

Sources indicate that the Saudis are ready to propose £200 million to Liverpool for the Egyptian footballer. Consequently, Al-Ittihad remains steadfast in its endeavors to secure Mohamed Salah. However, at present, the Reds are not inclined to part with their leader, though such a record-breaking amount may prompt the management to reconsider their stance. Salah's current contract with Liverpool extends until June 2025.

Recall that on June 22, 2017, Salah made the switch from Roma to Liverpool for approximately €52 million. Additionally, on December 9, 2023, in a match against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, he scored his 200th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, becoming the fifth player in the club's history to achieve this feat (requiring 326 matches).

This goal also marked Salah's 150th in the league, placing him 10th on the list of all-time top scorers in the history of the English Premier League, tying with Michael Owen. On December 23, he scored his 151st goal in the Premier League against Arsenal, rising to the sole 10th position in the ranking of the league's top scorers, surpassing Owen.

In the current season, Mohamed Salah has participated in 20 matches, scoring 14 goals, and providing eight assists.