It hasn't even been a month! Nottingham Forest could change their manager again

Silva could replace Postecoglou

The Nottingham Forest board is seriously considering the future of head coach Ange Postecoglou, under whom the team hasn't secured a single win in seven matches.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the club has already identified a potential candidate for the head coach position—Fulham boss Marco Silva.

After the 0-2 defeat to Newcastle, the Australian manager confirmed he will hold talks in the coming days with club owner Evangelos Marinakis. In his eight years of owning Forest, the Greek businessman has typically appointed managers who were out of work to avoid compensation disputes and lengthy negotiations.

Marco Silva is still under contract with Fulham until the end of the season, and the high buyout clause makes him virtually unattainable for most clubs. However, he is being considered as the top priority if the board decides to part ways with Postecoglou.

Nottingham Forest currently sits 17th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

Reminder: Ange Postecoglou was given an ultimatum ahead of the match against Newcastle.