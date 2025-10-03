May not last long: Ange Postecoglou handed ultimatum ahead of Newcastle clash

The coach only recently took charge.

Nottingham Forest recently sacked Nuno Espírito Santo and appointed Ange Postecoglou as his replacement. However, the Australian manager might not remain in the job for long.

Details: According to Times Sport, Postecoglou has been given a clear condition — if Forest lose to Newcastle, his position will be under serious threat.

Nuno was dismissed during the September international break, and now, barely a month later, his successor could face the same fate. Under Postecoglou, Forest have yet to win a match: defeats to Arsenal (0-3), Swansea (2-3), Sunderland (0-1), and Midtjylland (2-3), along with draws against Betis (2-2) and Burnley (1-1).

The Tricky Trees currently sit 17th in the table with just five points from six matches. Their only victory came in the opening round under Nuno.

Reminder: We recently reported that Nottingham already have a detailed plan for the winter transfer window, though no major signings are expected unless key players pick up injuries.