It has come to blackmail! A real scandal erupts between Aymeric Laporte and Al-Nassr

The club has no intention of making concessions to the player.
Football news Today, 08:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Emeric Laporte as part of Al-Nasr. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

The tension rises with each passing day.

Details: According to Marca, a real scandal has broken out between the management of Saudi club Al-Nassr and Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte over the termination of his contract.

Laporte is insisting on being granted full free agent status, allowing him to return home and sign with Athletic Bilbao without any restrictions. However, according to sources, this demand has only further infuriated the Al-Nassr hierarchy.

The situation threatens to turn into a prolonged standoff: the player could be left without matches or transfers, while still collecting a hefty salary in Saudi Arabia. The club's management has stated they will not let the defender leave for free this summer. If Laporte wants out, he'll have to wait another season—without game time.

Previously, the defender openly expressed his desire to return to Spain in order to compete for a spot in the national squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The tension escalated after Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Mendes announced he no longer counts on Laporte or Portuguese midfielder Otavio. Both players have expressed a desire to leave the club ahead of schedule.

Last season, Laporte made 30 appearances for the club, scoring 5 goals. He joined the Saudi side in 2023 from Manchester City in a €28 million move.

Reminder: Ronaldo's new teammate. Kingsley Coman joins Al-Nassr

