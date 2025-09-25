Will the billionaire enter football?

Turki Al-Sheikh has been pouring huge sums into global boxing and has staged spectacular bouts in recent years, but rumors emerged suggesting he might turn his attention to football. He has now addressed the speculation himself.

Details: Recently, talkSPORT reported that the Saudi billionaire was exploring the possibility of purchasing a Championship club, with Millwall and Southampton among the options. Later, he was also linked with Bristol City. This prompted Al-Sheikh to respond personally and dismiss the claims.

Quote: “It’s not true that I will buy Bristol City FC,” he wrote on his page on X.

It is not true that I will buy Bristol City FC 👍 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 24, 2025

As for Bristol City, the club has made a strong start to the new Championship season. In six matches, they have recorded three victories, two draws, and one defeat. They currently sit third in the table with 11 points.

Reminder: Turki Al-Sheikh, adviser to the Saudi Royal Court with ministerial rank and chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, previously named the best boxer of the century.