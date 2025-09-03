It has been revealed whether Lionel Messi will play in Argentina's next match

Good news for the fans.

In the early hours of Friday, September 5, the Argentina national team will play a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela. Now it is clear whether Lionel Messi will take the field.

Details: Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that the team's main star and legend, Lionel Messi, will play in the match against Venezuela.

At the moment, Argentina have 35 points after 16 qualifying matches, sitting ten points clear of their closest rivals. Argentina have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Recently, Leo was asked if the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela could be his last home match for the national team.

Reminder: Argentina legend Lionel Messi has joined up with the national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The footballer shared a photo of his arrival on his Instagram story.