It became known why Lucescu rejected Ronaldo's club

It became known why the mentor of Dynamo Kiev Mircea Lucescu refused to accept the offer from Al-Nasr, in which the Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

As you know, the mentor was offered a job at the Saudi club, but he said he wants to work out a contract with the Ukrainian team.

The source writes that Lucescu has never worked in exotic championships before and the coach is wary of a drastic change of climate.

After the rejection of the Romanian, the Al-Nasr management continues to look for a new coach.