It became known whether Lamin Yamal will play in the upcoming matches of Spain

Barcelona and Spain striker Lamin Yamal will not be able to play in matches for his national team.

The young talent was forced to leave the national team due to injury, as Mundo Deportivo writes.

Earlier, the press service of the Catalan club already reported that the 16-year-old football player was injured. Even after this, the footballer will go to the Spanish national team in order to undergo additional medical examination.

After an examination by doctors of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, it was decided to return Lamin to the club.

The publication writes that on October 9, Yamal underwent examination and then remained at the residence of the Spanish national team in Las Rosas. Early in the morning he returned to Barcelona.

Let us remind you that this La Liga season the Spanish striker appeared on the field in nine matches, in which he scored one goal and one assist.

