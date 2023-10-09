It became known where Euro 2032 will be held

RU RU NG NG
Today, 05:33
The 2032 European Championship will be hosted in Italy and Turkey.

According to journalist Nicolo Skira, this issue has already been resolved.

The insider notes that Russia, which also claimed the right to organize the tournament, was excluded from the list of candidates.

An official announcement of UEFA's decision is expected at a meeting to be held tomorrow, October 10, in Nyon.

When announcing the hosts of the European championship, the organization will first study the applications of the two countries to host the tournament.

Let us remind you that the 2028 European Championship will be hosted by Great Britain and Ireland. This decision is also due to be officially announced on October 10. Turkey, which also applied to host Euro 2028, announced its refusal to participate in the competition.

Let us remind you that the last European Championship was held in 11 European cities. The winner of the tournament was the Italian team.

We also reported that Türkiye refused to host the Euro in 2028.

