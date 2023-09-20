It became known when Messi could play for Inter Miami

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi could play in the upcoming MLS match with Toronto.

According to ESPN Argentina, it remains unclear whether the Argentine will play in the starting lineup or start the match as a reserve player.

In the last match against Atlanta United (score 2:5), Messi was absent, after which the team's head coach Gerardo Martino explained this by the player's muscle fatigue.

On Tuesday, Messi was already training with the team, but so far the coach has not been able to give a clear answer to the question about his participation in the next match.

There are also questions about the participation of defender Jordi Alba in the game against Toronto, who missed the meeting against Atlanta.

"Messi and Alba will train with the team and then we will decide whether they are ready to play and in what form. From Wednesday we will have six matches in 18 days, that is, one every three days, including the Open final USA Cup

We will have many important games in a short time. One of my responsibilities as a coach is to ensure the health of the players and help them make difficult decisions that maximize their health during this stressful time,” Martino said.