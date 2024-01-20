It became known how much Perisic will earn in Hajduk

Ivan Perisic has moved to Hajduk Split from Tottenham on a six-month loan. It is noted that after the expiration of the loan period, the 34-year-old Croatian will become a full-fledged player of the club.

According to reports from Index, the footballer will receive a symbolic salary at Hajduk - only 1 euro per month. However, the player may receive bonuses if the club reaches the group stage of the European competition. Additionally, the player has the right to leave the club within the next two transfer windows, provided that the interested club pays a certain unspecified amount.

Currently, Perisic is recovering from an injury and is expected to join the team by the end of the season. Previously, Hajduk signed a similar contract with Nikola Kalinic, a former forward for Milan and Atletico, who also played for the club before.