It became known how much Anthony Joshua earned for two fights against Usyk

Boxing News Yesterday, 10:58
Anthony Joshua earned almost 50 million pounds for two fights against Oleksandr Usyk, talkSPORT reports.

In the first fight, the split of the fee was 75 to 25, so the Briton received £15 million and the Ukrainian received £5 million. In the rematch, despite Joshua's defeat, the split was 50-50 with a fee of 65 million. Thus, Anthony earned almost 50 million euros for fighting Usyk alone.

The first fight took place in London, UK, and the second in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Oleksandr Usyk won both fights, the first by a unanimous decision of the judges and the second by a split decision.

Joshua is the 2012 Olympic champion. In the autumn of 2013, Joshua moved to professional boxing and signed a contract with Eddie Hearn. His debut took place on 5 October 2013 against the undefeated Emanuele Leo, who had already had 8 fights.

Joshua knocked out his opponent in the 1st round. The Briton fought his first six fights with little-known fighters, winning all of them by knockout in the early rounds. In total, he has fought 29 times in his career, winning 26 and losing three.

