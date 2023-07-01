Israel became the first semi-finalist of the European Youth Championship

In the match of the ¼ finals of the European Youth Championship (U21), the Israeli team beat the Georgian team in a penalty shootout and advanced to the semifinals.

In the ½ finals, the Israelis will play with the winner of the match England - Portugal.

Georgia U21 - Israel U21 - 0:0, on penalties - 3:4

Georgia: Mamardashvili, Gocholeishvili, Gevashvili (Khvadagiani, 46), Kalandadze, Sazonov, Azarov, Mekvabishvili, Gagnidze (Guliashvili, 97), Tsitaishvili (Moiststrapishvili, 70), Davitashvili, Gagua.

Israel: Peretz, Jaber (Khalaili, 105), Cohen, Lemkin, Hayai (Morgan, 90), Glukh, Kartsev (Hofmeister, 51), Gandelman, Azulai (Bilu, 80), Turgeman (Abu Rumi, 113), Markovich ( Leius, 63).