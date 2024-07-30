Will it happen? The world heavyweight champion is preparing to play in UEFA Conference League

WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) is set to join FC Polissya Zhytomyr ahead of the team’s second-leg match in the Conference League qualifiers against Olimpija.

This was confirmed by Polissya’s director of media, marketing, and sponsorship, Oleksandr Denisov.

"Usyk is definitely joining the team, he will be with them, but all further developments are still under wraps. I advise our fans to keep a close eye on our club’s official resources. I can only say that Oleksandr will join the team today, and on Wednesday, he can be seen at Polissya’s open training session," Denisov said.

Polissya will play the return match against Olimpija on August 1. In the first leg, the Ukrainian team lost 0-2.

Previously, Polissya released a promo video featuring the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

It’s worth noting that Usyk has signed a professional contract with Polissya. The Ukrainian boxer dreams of debuting in professional football.

According to the plan, Oleksandr was supposed to make his debut for Polissya in an official match at the end of last season, but the postponement of his fight against Tyson Fury disrupted those plans. As a result, Usyk was not included in the squad for the second half of the season.

Earlier, Usyk managed to play for Polissya in a friendly tournament, the Winter Cup, against Veres Rivne.