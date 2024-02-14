Girona is bracing itself for the potential departure of several key players this summer, according to AS.

With a 99% likelihood, the sensational departure from the team will be the Brazilian winger Savio, poised to join Manchester City. However, tranquility within the club is not assured, given Savio's ownership by Troa, which is also part of the City Group.

The management of the Catalan club is concerned about the possible loss of other iconic players. For instance, Miguel Gutierrez, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid as well as clubs from England and Germany.

A similar scenario unfolds with Viktor Tsyhankov and Artem Dovbyk, both being monitored by Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Manchester United. Aleix Garcia is also poised to depart the club, with Barcelona expressing interest in him.

Despite Girona enjoying a splendid season and currently holding the second position in the La Liga table, after a painful defeat against Real Madrid (0:5), Mitchell Sanchez's team has slipped behind Blancos by five points.

Today, on February 14th, the Catalan club announced the contract extension with their primary goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga.