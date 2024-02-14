Girona has extended the contract of the main goalkeeper

Girona has officially announced the contract extension with their primary goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga.

The new contract for the Argentine goalkeeper with the Spanish club is extended until the summer of 2027, whereas the previous agreement was set to expire in June 2025.

Gazzaniga has been the main goalkeeper for Girona for the second consecutive season. In the current season, he has played in 24 La Liga matches, keeping the goal secure in 8 of them.

Before joining Girona, the 32-year-old Argentine played for Tottenham, Fulham, Elche, and Southampton.