Inter will sign an Iranian forward. It is known how much this transfer will cost

Inter Milan has agreed on personal terms with the Iranian forward from Porto, Mehdi Taremi.

According to Calciomercato, the "Nerazzurri" have already informed the Portuguese club that they are negotiating with the player, whose contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024. Taremi's contract with Porto will not be extended.

Consequently, he will move to Inter as a free agent in the summer, meaning the transfer will be free of charge. Currently, Taremi only needs to undergo a medical examination and sign the contract. The agreement will be for three years with a salary of three million euros and additional bonuses.

Since his debut in 2020, he has achieved impressive results, scoring 86 goals and providing 53 assists in 171 matches.

In the summer, he was on the verge of a move to rival AC Milan, but the deal fell through at the last moment. Currently, "Rossoneri" are interested in Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson.