Inter will receive a generous bonus from sponsors for the Champions League final

Inter's sponsors are delighted with the team's successful performance this season, which has led them to agree to more generous investments in advertising campaigns on the club's shirts.

The club's reaching the Champions League finals has not gone unnoticed by Paramount+, who have also decided to sponsor the club.

Under the terms of the contract the company will pay the club 10 million euros for the fact that in the Champions League Final Paramount+ logos will be placed on the front side of the shirts.

Recall that the Champions League final will be held on June 10. In it Inter will play Manchester City.