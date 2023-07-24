Inter want to buy the best goalkeeper in the world

Inter Milan is showing interest in Aston Villa's goalkeeper and Argentine national team player, Emiliano Martinez, as reported by journalist Gaston Edul on TyC Sports' Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club has made an initial transfer offer of 15 million euros for the goalkeeper, which did not satisfy the English club. However, Inter Milan intends to make a new improved offer.

It's worth noting that Martinez was named the best goalkeeper of 2022.

Emiliano Martinez, 30 years old, has been playing for Aston Villa since 2020, having joined the club from Arsenal for a transfer fee of 17.4 million euros. He has appeared in a total of 112 matches for the club across all competitions, conceding 134 goals. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027. Prior to Aston Villa, Martinez has played for Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton, Getafe, and Reading. During his time at Arsenal, he won the FA Community Shield three times (2014, 2015, 2020) and the FA Cup in the 2019/2020 season.

Since 2021, Martinez has been representing the Argentine national team. He has played 30 matches for the national team and conceded 13 goals. He was part of the team that won the Copa America in 2021 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022.